Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,611 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.