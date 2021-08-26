Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.24. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 2,285 shares traded.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $313,133. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

