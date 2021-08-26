Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head to Head Comparison

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.36 $152.30 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Volatility & Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Microvast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

