Audius One Day Trading Volume Tops $63.25 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $932.76 million and approximately $63.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

