Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.28 ($90.91).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurubis stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €73.98 ($87.04). 118,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. Aurubis has a one year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

