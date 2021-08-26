Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.09. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

