Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

