Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.85.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $32.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.76. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

