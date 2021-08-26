Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.30 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,681. Autohome has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.96.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

