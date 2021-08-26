AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $222.26 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.06.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.