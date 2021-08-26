AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,966. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

