Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

