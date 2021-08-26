Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE opened at $125.61 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.