Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 76,566 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.