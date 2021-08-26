Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

