Avestar Capital LLC Sells 517 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $561.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

