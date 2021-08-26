Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

FCVT stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

