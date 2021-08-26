Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%.

Shares of AVNW opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.