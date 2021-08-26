Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.