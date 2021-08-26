Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

AVA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

