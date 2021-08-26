Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 42,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,708. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.