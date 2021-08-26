Axis DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $745,536.52 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $745,536.52 and approximately $97,678.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

