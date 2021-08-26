Baader Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.25 ($43.82).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.49 ($45.28) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

