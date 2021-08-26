Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $379.13

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 379.13 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.87), with a volume of 1141221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.60 ($4.85).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

