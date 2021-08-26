Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.45. 222,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

