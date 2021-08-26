Ballast Inc. Acquires 3,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 50,732,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160,871. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

