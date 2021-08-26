Ballast Inc. Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 1,034,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

