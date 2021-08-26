Ballast Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

LQD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.67. 15,011,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,423,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.90. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

