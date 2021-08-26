Ballast Inc. Buys 779 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.68. 2,004,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,379. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

