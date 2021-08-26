Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $5,716,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.