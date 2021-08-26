Bank of America Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

