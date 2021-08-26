Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$144.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.15.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$130.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

