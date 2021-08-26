Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $263.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.80 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 378,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

