Barclays Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $173.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.