Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$36.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.54.

ABX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.97 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

