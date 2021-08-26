Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $332.13 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

