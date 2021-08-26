Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Down 3.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

