Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.76. 142,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,544. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

