Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
BAYRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 422,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,682. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
