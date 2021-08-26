Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

BAYRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 422,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,682. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.