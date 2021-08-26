BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 17855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after buying an additional 419,554 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

