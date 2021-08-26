Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

