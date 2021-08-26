Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

