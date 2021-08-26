Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,732 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

FNCL stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $55.47.

