Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $600.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.20 million. Belden reported sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

