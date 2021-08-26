Belt Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $88.88 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00032552 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $88.88 million and $2.85 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00155977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.78 or 1.00328868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01037776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06570351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,707,133 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.