Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Purchases A$42,976.00 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Sulieman Ravell acquired 136,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,976.00 ($30,697.14).

Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benjamin Hornigold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Sulieman Ravell acquired 17,307 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,105.57 ($3,646.83).

On Thursday, June 17th, Sulieman Ravell purchased 45,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,410.00 ($9,578.57).

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sulieman Ravell purchased 3,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$885.00 ($632.14).

Benjamin Hornigold Company Profile

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hornigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hornigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.