BENQI Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.87 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $71.04 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 269.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00153460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.08 or 1.00137952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.01026673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.24 or 0.06617783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

