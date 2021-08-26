Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,129 shares of company stock worth $21,085,472 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

