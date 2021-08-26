BFT Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

IEUR stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10.

