BFT Financial Group LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

